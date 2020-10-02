KPRA shows 33% growth in first quarter of 2020-21

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has shown 33 percent growth rate in first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 taking revenue collection figures to Rs4.33 billion compared to last year's collection of Rs3.26 billion

KPRA collected Rs4.03 billion Sales Tax on Services while Rs299 million were collected from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in first three months of the current fiscal year, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The authority collected Rs3.22 billion revenue from Sales Tax on Services and Rs40 million from the IDS in first quarter of the last fiscal year which shows 33 percent growth on quarter bases in current fiscal year.

Director General KPRA, Fayyaz Ali Shah KPRA called it a step towards realization of KPRA's goal to make province self-reliant.

"Despite unprecedented and devastated impacts of COVID-19 on overall economy of the country and particularly on KP, 33 percent revenue growth clearly demonstrate exceptional performance of the authority," he said.

The Director General added that KPRA is progressing at tremendous pace due to and policies of KP government and efforts of hardworking professional staff. "We are growing with each passing day and and are hopeful to achieve our annual target of Rs20 billion."