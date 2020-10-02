UrduPoint.com
KPRA Shows 33 Percent Growth In First Quarter Of FY 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:44 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) registered 33 percent growth rate in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21, taking its total revenue collection to Rs4.33 billion compared to last fiscal year's collection of Rs3.26 billion during this period.

The KPRA collected Rs4.03 billion Sales Tax on Services while, Rs299 million were collected from the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the first three months of the current fiscal year.

According to a press release issued by KPRA, the authority collected Rs3.22 billion revenue from Sales Tax on Services and Rs40 million from the IDS in the first quarter of the last fiscal year which shows 33 percent growth on quarter to quarter bases in the current fiscal year when compared with the last year.

The Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah KPRA called it a step towards realization of the KPRA's goal which is to make the province fiscally self-reliant.

"Despite the unprecedented and devastated impacts of the pandemic COVID-19 on the overall economy of the country and particularly on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, showing 33 precent revenue growth clearly demonstrate the exceptional performance of the KPRA," he said.

The Director General added that the KPRA was progressing at tremendous pace because of the reforms and policies of the KP government and efforts of the hardworking and professional staff of the KPRA. "We are growing with every passing day and overcoming all the challenges in our path and we are hopeful to achieve our annual target of Rs20 billion for the current fiscal year."

