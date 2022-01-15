KPRA starts enforcement drive to ensure tax compliance

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started monitoring and enforcement drive in the provincial metropolitan to ensure tax compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started monitoring and enforcement drive in the provincial metropolitan to ensure tax compliance.

Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah has issued special directives to conduct monitoring and enforcement drive in Peshawar to improve tax compliance.

A team of KPRA headquarters including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor, Inspector Sadiq Shah and Inspector Muhammad Fahim Orakzai visited wedding halls located in Peshawar under the drive.

The team provided information regarding the sales tax on services to wedding halls owners and, management and assured them full support in the payment of tax and monthly returns filing.

The team instructed them to ensure tax compliance and file their monthly returns on time to avoid any legal action in the future. The drive will continue and monitoring teams of KPRA will visit business premises of service providers to increase tax compliance in the ongoing financial year.

Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah asked the business community to pay taxes and file your monthly returns on time and play part in the uplift of your province and country.