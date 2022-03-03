KPRA starts on spot verification of restaurants' invoices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started a campaign for on spot verification of invoices issued by restaurants using Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS).

The aim of the campaign is to make sure that the invoices issued by the restaurants are correct and the tax charged from the customers is reaching the government.

A team of KPRA including Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor and Inspector Imad Ali on Thursday visited restaurants located on university road and Saddar to verify the invoices issued by the restaurants using KPRA provided RIMS system.

The campaign will continue until all the restaurants using RIMS are inspected.

The KPRA has installed RIMS in over 150 restaurant across KP, the system connects a restaurant to KPRA and the sales tax on services charged by the restaurants is immediately shown in the KPRA system.

The KPRA officials have requested customers to verify a RIMS-generated invoice received from a restaurant through KPRA website by verifying the invoice number selecting the name of the restaurant.

They requested customers to report an invoice to KPRA WhatsApp 0333 1421 423 which fails during the verification and also ask the restaurant management for the verification failure.