KPRA starts registration drive in southern districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Revenue Authority ( KPRA) has launched a week long activity to facilitate taxpayers and provide on-spot registration to unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat districts. On the first day of the drive, teams of KPRA visited various business houses and setups of businesses associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan to create awareness and provide on-spot registration facility at door step. The USAID's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity is providing financial assistance to KPRA in conducting the drive.

In the week-long registration drive, teams of KPRA will set-up mobile registration camps in Dera Ismail Khan till Wednesday evening after which the camps will be switched to Kohat and will be concluded on Friday evening.

On the directives of Additional Collector KPRA South Kamran Khattak, a team of KPRA Southern region including Deputy Collector Muhammad Munir, Audit Officer Wasif ur Rehman, Inspector Sadiq Shah and Inspector Muhammad Ishaq visited business premises of service providers in Dera Ismail Khan to ensure tax compliance.

The team instructed the unregistered businesses associated with services sector to get themselves enrolled with KPRA and start tax compliance. They also directed the already registered service providers to make sure their monthly tax payments and returns filing to avoid any adverse action as per law.

The team directed service providers associated with hospitality sector including wedding halls, hotels and restaurants owners to issue proper sales tax invoices as per Section-47 of the KP Finance Act 2013.

KPRA has also started a campaign for on spot verification of invoices issued by restaurants having KPRA-supplied Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS).

The aim of the campaign is to make sure that the invoices issued by the restaurants are correct and the tax charged from the customers is reaching the government.