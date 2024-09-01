KPRA Surpasses Target By Collecting Rs 7.1 Billion In First Two Month: CM Aide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance Muzamil Aslam on Sunday congratulated the KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) for surpassing its first two-month target and said the total collection had increased by 44 percent to Rs 7.1 billion (4.92 billion) last year.
In a statement issued here, Muzamil termed this achievement a milestone. The chief minister's aide said, "Overall collection has increased by 44 percent as compared to 4.92 billion rupees last year."
He termed the achievement a milestone and congratulated the KPRA team for surpassing target in the month of August.
The CM aide said, "The government is taking cogent measures to increase its revenue so as to further improve the financial condition of the province."
Expressing his reaction to the rapid increase in population, Muzamil said, "The share of Pakistan in the next one billion population of the world is 6.8%."
He said, "The world's perspective on population growth has changed over time, and countries that were strict on large families have now relaxed their norms. However, these countries have improved their economic and financial capacity as per the requirements of the population."
