KPRA team examines record of hotels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Additional Collector Mardan, a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Mardan visited Tikkala Hotel of Mardan to examine its tax records.

The KPRA team found the receipts and record correct. The hotel is regularly paying the sales tax on services it charges from the customers.

The team conducted the special visit of the hotel following circulation of invoices of different hotels and restaurants including Tikkala Hotel on social media in which sales tax was charged from customers.

Furthermore, the team also registered La Familia restaurant of Mardan which was also highlighted on social media. The KPRA welcomes every citizen to point out any malpractice they see in the sales tax administration to end to tax evasion.