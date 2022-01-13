UrduPoint.com

KPRA Team Examines Record Of Hotels

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 09:39 PM

KPRA team examines record of hotels

On the directives of Additional Collector Mardan, a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Mardan visited Tikkala Hotel of Mardan to examine its tax records

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directives of Additional Collector Mardan, a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Mardan visited Tikkala Hotel of Mardan to examine its tax records.

The KPRA team found the receipts and record correct. The hotel is regularly paying the sales tax on services it charges from the customers.

The team conducted the special visit of the hotel following circulation of invoices of different hotels and restaurants including Tikkala Hotel on social media in which sales tax was charged from customers.

Furthermore, the team also registered La Familia restaurant of Mardan which was also highlighted on social media. The KPRA welcomes every citizen to point out any malpractice they see in the sales tax administration to end to tax evasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Hotel Visit Mardan From

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

Drug peddler held with 36kg hashish

3 minutes ago
 Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover ..

Taliban release first budget since Afghan takeover

3 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs125,600 per tola 13 Jan 2022

3 minutes ago
 Sudan says senior police officer killed during pro ..

Sudan says senior police officer killed during protests

3 minutes ago
 South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

South Africa v India third Test scoreboard

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

Man Utd must finish in top three, says Ronaldo

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.