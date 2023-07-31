KPRA to hold registration drive in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Monday announced to hold a three days registration drive throughout the province starting from Tuesday, August 1 till 3 to facilitate taxpayers at their doorsteps.

On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Shah Mahmood Khan teams from KPRA would set up mobile registration camps at various locations in the province where anyone associated with the services sector can visit and register their business with the Authority. Besides the mobile registration camps, teams of KPRA will conduct door-to-door visits to the business premises of people associated with the services sector to provide on-the-spot registration facilities to them.

"Taxpayers are our stakeholders and their utmost facilitation is our top priority. We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with the services sector can come and visit our mobile registration offices and get their businesses registered with the KPRA," said Shah Mahmood Khan in his message.

He added that KPRA teams will personally visit the business premises, a step to facilitate them in the best possible manner.

Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration camps during the three days registration drive and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or seeking any other information relating to registration, sales tax on services payment, and their monthly returns filing with KPRA.

People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone, or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services. The locations of the mobile registration camps will be shared on the KPRA official website and social media pages.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022, Sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is obligatory to register the business first and this registration week is aimed at providing the facility to the business community of KP at their doorstep.

All they need to do is to come and visit the mobile registration offices which would be set up at various locations during the campaign. People's cooperation in this regard will be instrumental in the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and our future generation.