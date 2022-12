(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) will hold a tax-payer appreciation ceremony on December 29, at KPRA Headquarter 3pm.

KPRA officials would be given appreciation certificates and cash prizes who played a vital role in tax collection; said a notification issued here on Tuesday.