KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has announced holding a three-day registration drive in Peshawar starting from Tuesday, December 7 till 9.

On the directives of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fayyaz Ali Shah teams from KPRA headquarters in Peshawar would set up mobile registration camps at various locations where anyone associated with the services sector can visit and register their business with the Authority.

"We are conducting the registration drive to facilitate our people and to ease their job. Anyone associated with the services sector can come and visit our mobile registration offices and get their businesses registered with the authority," said Fayyaz Ali Shah in his message.

Teams of KPRA would be present at the mobile registration centers during the three days registration drive and anyone can easily come and seek help in registering their business or any other information relating to registration or tax filing with KPRA.

People can also directly contact KPRA through WhatsApp, telephone or visit its website to get any information regarding registration or sale tax on services.

Under the KP Finance Act 2013, sales tax on services is mandatory for every business owner providing services in the province. To pay sales tax on services it is mandatory to register the business first and this registration week is aimed at providing the facility to KP people to ease their job. All they need to do is to come and visit the mobile registration offices which would be set-up at various locations during the campaign.