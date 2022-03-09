UrduPoint.com

KPRA To Start Two-day Registration Drive In Kohat On March 10

Published March 09, 2022

As part of measures to facilitate the taxpayers in their own respective areas, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) would hold two-day registration drive in Kohat district

Currently, the authority was conducting the registration drive in district DI Khan where on-the-spot registration of unregistered taxpayers associated with services sector was done, said KPRA Deputy Collector Registration Nawab Ali here Wednesday.

He said the campaign is being carried out with financial assistance of USAID-KPRM, where taxpayers were provided information regarding sales tax on services, adding three teams of KPRA involved in creating awareness and providing instant registration at their doorstep of business community.

Nawab Ali thanked USAID-KPRM for supporting KPRA in successfully conducting the registration drive and said it would play a key role in uplift and prosperity of KP and Pakistan.

He said the registration drive would continue till Friday evening, however the field team would continue visiting each and every market and business centre in major cities of the province to create awareness regarding tax system.

