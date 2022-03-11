The week long registration drive by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority's (KPRA) in southern districts of the province concluded in district Kohat on Friday where over a hundred new taxpayers got registered and dozens more were identified

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) ::The week long registration drive by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority's (KPRA) in southern districts of the province concluded in district Kohat on Friday where over a hundred new taxpayers got registered and dozens more were identified.

The KPRA's teams provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Dera Ismail Khan, Karak and Kohat during the drive.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive, said an official release issued here. Over a hundred new taxpayers were registered and dozens more were identified during the campaign in which teams of KPRA including Deputy Collectors, Inspectors and Facilitation Officers visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for creating awareness and providing instant registration facility to them.

On the last day, KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp at Pekhawar Restaurant located on Bannu Road in district Kohat for the facilitation of potential taxpayers who visited the camp and got their business registered on the spot.

The field teams visited areas of KDA, Bannu Road, Pindi Road and Hangu Road and provided information regarding sales tax on services to potential taxpayers and collected their data for registration.

"We are thankful to the people of Kohat, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan who greeted our teams and agreed for tax compliance," said KPRA Public Relation Officer Sohail Raza adding that KPRA team would be available for any assistance and help to its taxpayers round the year.

He also thanked USAID-KPRM Activity for their support in the drive saying they hope that USAID-KPRM would continue its support to KPRA in its efforts for the education, awareness and facilitation of taxpayers. He said that KPRA would launch another registration drive in Swabi, Nowshera and Charsadda from March 22.