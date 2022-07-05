KPRMA hands over digital equipment to KPRA

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization Activity (KPRMA) on Tuesday handed over several digital equipment to KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) to facilitate taxpayers and support digital transformation.

The Director-General KPRA Capt. (Rtd.) Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem formally received the equipment including call center setup, video conferencing, e-hearing system, furniture, laptops, and ACs from the KPRMA- A USAID funded project in a ceremony held at the KPRA office.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General KPRA Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem thanked the USAID-KPRM team for assisting KPRA in its efforts to facilitate taxpayers and strengthen the Authority.

"The equipment will help KPRA to provide quick and more efficient response to taxpayers' queries and will connect the taxpayers to right officers related to their issues,adding, that they hope that USAID-KPRM will continue its support to KPRA,he said." SAID- KPRM activity Chief Taimur Ahmad assured support to KPRA and discussed capacity building in audit and other field staff.