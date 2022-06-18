KPRTS district steering meeting review service delivery structure

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Services Commission (KPRTS) here on Saturday held a district steering meeting and reviewed service delivery structures of KP Finance and KP Planning and Development departments in the district.

The meeting was held at DC Office Bajaur on the directives of chief commissioner KPTS.

The meeting was attended by focal persons of all the concerned departments and officers.

RTS District Monitoring Officer Rehmat Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding provision of services by KP Finance and KP Planning and Development departments in the district.

The chair of the meeting directed the focal persons of KP Finance and P&D departments to submit monthly progress reports to KPRTS Commission on time.