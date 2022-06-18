UrduPoint.com

KPRTS District Steering Meeting Review Service Delivery Structure

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KPRTS district steering meeting review service delivery structure

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Services Commission (KPRTS) here on Saturday held a district steering meeting and reviewed service delivery structures of KP Finance and KP Planning and Development departments in the district.

The meeting was held at DC Office Bajaur on the directives of chief commissioner KPTS.

The meeting was attended by focal persons of all the concerned departments and officers.

RTS District Monitoring Officer Rehmat Hussain gave a detailed briefing to the participants regarding provision of services by KP Finance and KP Planning and Development departments in the district.

The chair of the meeting directed the focal persons of KP Finance and P&D departments to submit monthly progress reports to KPRTS Commission on time.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress All

Recent Stories

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

What does Babar Azam say about fitness challenge?

1 hour ago
 Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

2 hours ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

2 hours ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

2 hours ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.