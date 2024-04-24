KPRTS Serves Show Cause Notices To CCPO, DC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Service Commission (KPRTS) here Wednesday served show cause notice to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) due to a complaint filed by a local regarding kidnapping of his brother-in-law.
According to an official statement, a local approached KPRTS for registration of his complaint with police about kidnapping of his brother-in-law from Chowk Yadgar. The report was lodged when commission directed police authorities to initiate departmental action against Station House Officer of concerned police station for not registering the complaint.
The commission also served show cause notice to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar for not issuing domicile certificate to an applicant named Muhammad Bilal timely. KPRTS heard a total of eleven complaints including removal of encroachment for Charsadda and provision of land related documents to a resident of Kohat.
KPRTS has said that each and every citizen is entitled to right to services and people should approach the commission to get their rights.
