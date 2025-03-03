Open Menu

KP's 625 Projects In 365 Days Nothing But A Joke: Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari fired off a scathing critique of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, dismissing its claim of launching 625 projects in just 365 days as nothing more than a farce.

She challenged the KP administration’s ability to manage even its basic educational budget, questioning how a province struggling with funding for universities could claim such grand achievements. Azma added that the 625 projects of the Gandapur government will be as plentiful as one billion trees. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa isn’t advancing; it is instead taking the lead in lawlessness, terrorism and corruption,” she declared in response to Barrister Safe’s statement.

She accused the Gandapur-led government of prioritizing empty promises over addressing rampant lawlessness, terrorism and corruption in the region. “We haven’t seen any minister or even the chief minister of KP inaugurate a new project even for a single day throughout the year. In a year, the minister hasn’t even come to the Chief Minister’s office 685 times.

Were these projects started by proxies?” she questioned.

"In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, government employees protest every week for their salaries and municipal representatives demonstrate over funds." The information minister noted that in Gandapur’s priorities, it is not the poor masses of the province that matter—but rather, those kept as “prisoners of the court.”

She accused that corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached its peak, with members of the accountability committee themselves implicated. “The accountability committee—responsible for issues ranging from watches and rings to the 190-million-rupees robbery—is itself answerable,” she said.

Azma Bokhari concluded by added that the funds Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives from the Federal government are being used only for rallies, sit-ins and wasteful expenditures. “The federal government should audit the funds allocated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she asserted.

