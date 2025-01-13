Open Menu

KP’s Assembly Opposition Leader Ibadullah Calls On CM Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 07:57 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Opposition Leader Dr. Ibadullah called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday

They discussed in detail the issues of mine workers, financial assistance to workers who died in accidents and other important issues during the meeting.

They discussed in detail the issues of mine workers, financial assistance to workers who died in accidents and other important issues during the meeting.

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, while declaring the resolution of labour problems as one of the priorities of his government, assured that effective steps would be taken to protect workers in the mining sector.

He said that immediate measures would be taken to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased workers and modern safety steps could be adopted to prevent mining accidents saying that necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.

The CM said that the workers associated with the mining sector are the backbone of the economy of Balochistan and it is the responsibility of the government to solve their problems.

He said that steps are also being taken to further strengthen the mining laws of the province.

In the meeting, both leaders agreed that inter-provincial cooperation would be promoted to protect the rights of workers in the mining sector and prevent accidents.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Ibadullah thanked the Chief Minister of Balochistan and expressed hope that significant progress would be made in solving the problems of the workers under his leadership.

More Stories From Pakistan