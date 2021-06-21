UrduPoint.com
KP's Budget Is For Sustainable Growth, People's Welfare: Shafi Ullah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

KP's budget is for sustainable growth, people's welfare: Shafi Ullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for Prisons, Shafi Ullah Khan Monday said it was a people-friendly budget.

He said steps taken in the provincial budget for the sustainable growth and people's welfare would have a far-reaching impact on people's life besides strengthening the economy.

Talking with different delegations from his constituency here he said a hefty amount of Rs371 billion had been earmarked for the people-oriented projects in KP that would put the province on the road towards prosperity in the true sense.

In the provincial budget, he said special emphasis was laid upon the uplift and issues of the underprivileged areas of the province adding all the districts were given equal development prospects in the budget.

The provincial budget, he said, was a good financial plan from all aspects that was endorsed and acknowledged by the other provinces.

He further said in the budget 2021-22 special focus was made on uplift of education, health, irrigation and other important sectors by allocating record development funds.

He said the common man would feel the optimistic outcome of the provincial budget very soon adding the budget was in fact the guarantee of the sustainable provincial uplift.

