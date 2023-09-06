The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday, accorded approval for raising the minimum wage for laborers in the province from Rs.25000 to Rs.32000

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister, Azam Khan here Wednesday, accorded approval for raising the minimum wage for laborers in the province from Rs.25000 to Rs.32000.

The meeting was attended by caretaker ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary and other senior officials.

The caretaker cabinet meeting discussed the agenda including matters relating to Auqaf, Local Government, Agriculture and Population Welfare Department.

The cabinet also deliberated on additional grant-in-aid for schools under Workers Children education board. The cabinet recognized the need for supplementary financial support to cover expenses related to salaries, book purchases, uniforms and stipends for the year 2022-23 in these schools approving additional grant-in-aid to alleviate financial constraints.

Cabinet meeting also approved the transfer of 3 kanals of land owned by Health Department in Dir Lower to Emergency Rescue Services KP.

The transfer would help the establishment of Rescue 1122 station in Adanzai Tehsil of Dir Lower District.

In a bid to expedite compensation disbursement for damages to land, property and buildings in Miran Shah Bazar, the cabinet approved a supplementary grant under the ongoing AIP project for affected property owners in North Waziristan district.

The cabinet granted approval for providing health professional allowances to doctors working in Population Welfare Department aligning their compensation structure with doctors in Department of Health.

The meeting also gave initial approval for selected amendments to Local Government Act 2023 and endorsed the establishment of the food security support project to promote agricultural development in the province.