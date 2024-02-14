Open Menu

KP’s CM Nominee Gandapur Vows To Work For Uplift Of Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Ali Amin Gandapur, nominee for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister, on Wednesday, vowed to serve the people of the province regardless of any discrimination

Ali Amin Gandapur, who has been nominated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, thanked his party’s leadership for reposing trust in him and said that he would alleviate the problems of the masses.

Gandapur, a former federal minister and member of the national and provincial assembly was elected in the general elections 2024 as a member of the KP Assembly from PK-113, Dera Ismail Khan. Previously, he served as the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan from 2018 to 2022.

Before his stint at the federal level, Gandapur was a member of the KP’s provincial assembly from 2013 to 2018. In the provincial assembly, he held the position of Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Revenue.

In an exclusive interview with APP, he said he would work for the development of the entire province, unlike the past rulers who focused on their districts.

He pointed out that the newly-merged tribal districts lacked infrastructure and their development was a big challenge for them.

He vowed to revive the Sehat Card programme in the province in a manner to help the poor and deserving people.

Gandapur said the restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order was the top priority of the government.

He said transparent and speedy completion of all developmental projects would be ensured.

He said the completion of the Chashma Right Bank Canal Project (CRBC) would enhance the agricultural produce and make the southern districts self-sufficient.

