PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday said that provincial debt had reached Rs.887 billion from Rs. 97 billion during nine years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

In a statement, he said that KP province was under huge debt due to wrong policies of PTI government and now the people of the province would have to pay from their pockets to return this unprecedented debt.

He said that PTI government was answerable for this huge financial burden in shape of debt.

Aimal Wali Khan said that people were not being informed about real issues as issuing false statements was the trade mark of PTI leadership to divert attention from public issues.

He alleged that the provincial government could get it's rights and net hydel profit from its own Federal government, adding provincial government had lost the case people in front of its own party to get constitutional rights.

He said that opposition parties were not consulted in the budget and their input was not taken.

He said that people could not be mislead anymore as they know real face of the ruling party in the province.

He said that PTI leadership had taken refuge through stay order from the accountability process and not presenting themselves to accountability .

He said that ANP had always ready to present itself for accountability.