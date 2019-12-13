(@imziishan)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the whole province is the priority of the government .He expressed these views while talking to a representative delegation of Dir Maidan at CM House here on FridayHe said that due to the backwardness of district Dir, more developmental schemes have been allocated in the current Annual Development Program than past.

The work is underway on providing basic facilities including health and education. All the problems would be resolved with the passage of time, he added.The delegation informed the Chief Minister regarding the issues and problems of their constituency.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the development of District Dir is the priority of incumbent government, we are working for the development of all those under privileged areas which were ignored previously.

The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government is looking for the sustainable development of entire province.He said that all the available resources will be utilized to facilitate and provide livelihood to the common man, we are taking concrete steps for the accomplishing of all our promises and announcements made to the people in letter & Spirit.

The provincial government is also promoting tourism in District Dir which will not only boost the economy of province but will also provide employment opportunities to the local people of District Dir, he added.