KP’s Elite Force Senior Officers Visit Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elite Force visited the district Tank to conduct physical tests for police personnel at the police lines as part of the ongoing recruitment process for the Elite Force.

According to a police spokesman, the recruitment process is being carried out strictly on the basis of merit, transparency, and high professional standards.

DSP Headquarters Naqeebullah Khan Marwat was also present on the occasion in line with special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain Shah.

A large number of young police personnel from the district enthusiastically participated in the physical fitness tests.

The selection criteria emphasized physical fitness, professional competence, and determination to ensure that only the most capable individuals are chosen for the Elite Force.

He said the recruitment process was being maintained as fair and transparent, with a strong focus on selecting individuals who meet the highest standards of capability and readiness.

He added that the Elite Force plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order in the province. Therefore, candidates aspiring to join the force are required to demonstrate excellent physical conditioning and professional preparedness.

