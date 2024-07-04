KP’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed its preparations to provide facilities to mourners during the holy month of Muharram.

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said the leaves of rescue personnel had been canceled to ensure their availability and effectively extend their services.

Giving details, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that the emergency medical response unit (bus) will be present in Saddar and Kohati, while teams of rescue personnel will accompany the mourning processions.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 will set up medical camps at various locations to provide on-the-spot medical aid to the mourners, reducing the burden on hospitals.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said additional medicines and other essential supplies had been provided to the districts during Muharram. Rescue 1122 will continue to serve not only the mourners but also the general public. In case of any emergency, the control room can be contacted directly.

APP/slm