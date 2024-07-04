Open Menu

KP’s Emergency Service-Rescue 1122 Completes Preparations For Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM

KP’s emergency service-Rescue 1122 completes preparations for Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has completed its preparations to provide facilities to mourners during the holy month of Muharram.

On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said the leaves of rescue personnel had been canceled to ensure their availability and effectively extend their services.

Giving details, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that the emergency medical response unit (bus) will be present in Saddar and Kohati, while teams of rescue personnel will accompany the mourning processions.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 will set up medical camps at various locations to provide on-the-spot medical aid to the mourners, reducing the burden on hospitals.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan said additional medicines and other essential supplies had been provided to the districts during Muharram. Rescue 1122 will continue to serve not only the mourners but also the general public. In case of any emergency, the control room can be contacted directly.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saddar Rescue 1122 Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

11 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

11 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

11 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

11 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

11 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

11 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

11 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

12 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan