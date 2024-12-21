(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LALAMUSA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday expressed concern over the exploitation of farmers and emphasized the difficulties faced by province's farming community, especially due to the ongoing security issues.

He said this at a Farmers' event in Lalamusa on the invitation of central leader of PPP Qamar Zaman Qaira, where he addressed various challenges faced by farmers, particularly in his province.

Kundi highlighted that farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are often forced to pay extortion money, a problem exacerbated by the region's struggle with terrorism.

He also pointed out that the wheat price issue, which has been a concern in Punjab, is also affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kundi criticized the lack of proper water distribution in the province, saying that it had barely even started.

He also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers the cheapest electricity in the country, but the province still faces significant agricultural challenges.

The Governor highlighted that during previous years, when the Pakistan Peoples Party was in power (2008-2013), they managed to export food despite numerous challenges.

He emphasized the need for unity among farmers across provinces, pointing out that Punjab's leadership often portrays Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a utopia on social media so they must visit KP to see the real face of the province.

Kundi also referenced recent security issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the provincial chief minister had acknowledged that terrorists were extorting money from the people.

Referring to a recent tragic incident in which three children were killed, Kundi questioned who would be held accountable for these acts of terrorism and the struggles the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face daily.

Kundi also remarked that the people of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot move freely after evening due to security concerns, a situation that is not given the same media attention as issues in other parts of Pakistan, like mobile theft in Sindh.

He called for a unified approach to peace, asserting that all political parties, including the PTI, need to work together for the stability of Pakistan. He criticized PTI's leaders for focusing on division and unrest instead of peace.

The Governor ended by stressing that every province has its own unique problems, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Primary issues remain electricity, water and oil despite it's huge production in the province.