KP's Female Wildlife Officer Registers 581 Cases Against Poachers, Offenders In Six Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa female wildlife officer, Manahil Wahab has made a record of registering 581 cases against poachers and offenders of Wildlife Act 2015 during the last six months after assuming the charge of Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I. Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa female wildlife officer, Manahil Wahab has made a record of registering 581 cases against poachers and offenders of Wildlife Act 2015 during the last six months after assuming the charge of Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I. Khan.

"I assumed my charge on June 4. 2020 and within six months has foiled hundreds of bids against poachers besides arresting and penalizing same number of offenders of the Wildlife Act," said Manahil.

Sharing her progress during 2020, Manahil informed APP that the revenue generated through 581 cases is estimated around Rs. 4636960 (4.6 million), surpassing the total annual target of Rs. 4.5 million set for the whole D.I.Khan District.

Giving the break-up of the total figure of Rs. 4636960, Manahil informed that Rs. 132800 revenue was recorded against license renewal, Rs. 3231160 was on account of compensation of various cases against offenders, Rs. 258000 revenue generated through shooting licenses, 103000 on special permits in Indus game reserve area, Rs.

592000 in quail trapping, 60,000 collected on various birds dealing shops and Rs. 180,000 recorded from Park contractor managed by SDWO D.I.Khan.

The recovery of Rs. 3231160 (3.2 million) on account of compensation of various cases against offenders is record in the history of the area, Manahil claimed.

Such a large number of seizures and penalizing of offenders were not reported in the area in limited period of six months, She added.

She also disclosed that a few days earlier, she also arrested a snake charmer who had a python in his possession.

The confiscated python was shifted to Peshawar Zoo while the arrested charmer was fined an amount of Rs. 10,000 by the court.

During her six months tenure in office, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer D.I.Khan also arranged entries of some wild species for D.I.Khan Wildlife Park.

These included four Black Buch Fawns, two Hog Deer Fawns and one Ostrich Chick.

She also informed that a leopard will also be shifted to Wildlife Park D.I.Khan within a week for the amusement of people.

