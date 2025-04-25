Open Menu

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center Inaugurated In District Jail Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 11:51 PM

A Drug Rehabilitation Center was formally inaugurated in District Jail Kohat on Friday under the directions of Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mehsud. The center aims to address drug abuse among prisoners and ensure their successful reintegration into society

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the District and Sessions Judge Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, SP Kohat, and other stakeholders.

The center is equipped with trained medical and psychological staff, counseling services, and vocational training programs to help prisoners overcome addiction.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner promised to provide employment opportunities to prisoners who have completely recovered from addiction.

