KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center Inaugurated In District Jail Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 11:51 PM
A Drug Rehabilitation Center was formally inaugurated in District Jail Kohat on Friday under the directions of Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mehsud. The center aims to address drug abuse among prisoners and ensure their successful reintegration into society
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A Drug Rehabilitation Center was formally inaugurated in District Jail Kohat on Friday under the directions of Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Usman Mehsud. The center aims to address drug abuse among prisoners and ensure their successful reintegration into society.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the District and Sessions Judge Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, SP Kohat, and other stakeholders.
The center is equipped with trained medical and psychological staff, counseling services, and vocational training programs to help prisoners overcome addiction.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner promised to provide employment opportunities to prisoners who have completely recovered from addiction.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by India: Malik2 minutes ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments3 minutes ago
-
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations4 minutes ago
-
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project3 minutes ago
-
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal2 minutes ago
-
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta37 minutes ago
-
Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days38 minutes ago
-
Inter-University drama festival concluded38 minutes ago
-
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tomorrow50 minutes ago