PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The first joint check post of Forest and Wildlife Departments have been set up at Barrian in Abbotabad district for keeping check on timber smuggling and poaching.

According to notification issued here on other day, the check post has been established in pursuance of directives of Chief Minister KP and as recommended in light of clause 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Produce Transport Rules 2004 by Chief Conservator Forest as well as in exercise of power conferred by section 25 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.

The existing Forest Check Post henceforth will be jointly operated by the Forest and Wildlife Staff, using existing infrastructure of Forest Department.