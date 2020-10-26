PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gets first silk dyeing, washing and pressing Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) supported by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to provide technical trainings in the field of textiles and other business trainings facilities to the SMEs of the region.

The objectives of this centre is to support the local community in sustainable livelihood by improving and creating economic activity in the region, Project Director Israr Wazir told APP here Monday adding the plant has been installed in Rahim Abad area of district Swat and started operation in full capacity.

He said the facility is only of its nature in KP province and would add value to the local products manifolds.

Wazir said that before this the local businessmen of Swat used to send their fabrics for dyeing to Punjab and Sindh but now they would get their finished product at their doorstep.

SMEDA is operating this project on no profit and loss bases. The machinery installed in the Center is available to the local SMEs as a Common Facility Centre.

He said the landmark project would serve the relevant SMEs in the district as well as other parts of the province. Wazir thanked General Manager Outreach Mohammad Ishfaq and Provincial Chief SMEDA Rashid Aman for their support and guidance in execution of the project.

