KP’s Govt Commitment For Polio Eradication Appreciated By Global Organization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Polio Oversight Board (POB), a subsidiary of Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) on Tuesday has appreciated the strong commitment and dedication of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eradication of polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Polio Oversight board (POB), a subsidiary of Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) on Tuesday has appreciated the strong commitment and dedication of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for eradication of polio.

The appreciation is communicated by POB in wake of visit of its members to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a press release of Health Department.

In the report filed by POB after visit of KP, the GPEI’s subsidiary appreciated Chief Minister KP, Ali Amin Gandapur over engaging locally elected leaders and officials, particularly in South KP and his strong resolve to make KP polio free.

The Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, was also commended by POB for establishing the Outbreak Coordination Committee to fully engage the assets of the provincial health department. Health Minister’s commitment to enhance essential service and improve immunization in deprived communities of South of KP and review progress every month is also lauded.

The global organization also appreciated consistent support of Chief Secretary to keep the provincial administration and Law enforcing agencies fully engaged to ensure foolproof security for polio eradication teams.

