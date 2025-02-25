KP’s industrial sector faces unprecedented challenges, says Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has acknowledged that the province’s industrial sector faced extraordinary challenges compared to other provinces in the country and urged provincial government to facilitate the industry on priority basis.

He said this at the Industrialists Association Peshawar's organized an award distribution ceremony last evening at the Governor House. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi graced the event as the chief guest.

The ceremony was attended by the President of the Industrialists Association, Ayub Zakori, prominent industrialist Ghazanfar Bilour, senior politician Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Senator Mohsin Aziz, and several other business and industrial personalities.

During the ceremony, Governor Kundi distributed awards among industrialists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the industrial sector.

He congratulated the award recipients and the office bearers of the Industrialists Association Peshawar, appreciating their role in the industrial development of the province.

In his address, Governor Kundi emphasized the significance of the event, saying that hosting such a ceremony at the Governor House was a testament to the relentless efforts, determination, and services of the province’s industrialists.

He stressed the need for a favorable environment for investment and industrial growth.

Governor Kundi assured the business community of his full support and pledged to discuss their issues with the Prime Minister.

He reaffirmed that the Governor House would continue to work alongside industrialists to address their concerns.

Highlighting the province’s wealth of natural resources, he called for collective efforts to ensure its development.

He also lauded the commitment of business and industry professionals in fostering trade and industry despite adverse conditions.

Concluding his remarks, the Governor assured that the doors of the Governor House would always remain open to individuals from all sectors, offering encouragement and assistance in their endeavors.

Meanwhile, a significant number of citizens gathered at Governor House on the occasion of the third Public Day, where Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi, listened to public grievances and concerns.

People from Peshawar and various other parts of the province presented their complaints regarding Federal and provincial departments, as well as social and community-related issues, both in written and verbal form.

Governor Kundi issued immediate directives on certain complaints and referred others to the relevant departments for further action.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor emphasized the importance of Open Public Day in addressing public issues, saying, "I dedicate a day specifically for citizens to ensure their problems are heard and resolved."

He further added, "Being among the people and working towards solving their problems gives me immense satisfaction."

The Open Public Day initiative at Governor House continues to provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns and seek solutions to their problems.

APP/ash/