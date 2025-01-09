Open Menu

KP's Interest-free Loan Scheme A Game-changer For Local Entrepreneurs, Tourism Industry: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM

KP's interest-free loan scheme a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, tourism industry: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Ashfeen Haider Thursday unveiled a pioneering initiative offering interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs, especially women in tourist areas which aims to revolutionize tourism, provide visitors with a warm homely experience and economically empower local

communities.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Director General Ashfeen Haider revealed that the KP government's interest-free loan scheme is beneficial for local entrepreneurs and the tourism industry, particularly empowering women.

He said this innovative initiative provides financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and grow their businesses, ultimately unlocking the region's tourism potential and promoting economic growth.

Ashfeen Haider stated, "we have categorized the loan distribution process into three phases.

After the final phase, we will conduct assessments to ensure that the facilities and accommodations provided to tourists meet our standards".

Additionally, we will also focus on incorporating solar energy solutions to make these facilities more sustainable and eco-friendly, he added.

Ashfeen emphasized, "we are committed to ensuring complete transparency in this scheme. Moreover, we have set a target to empower at least 50% of the beneficiaries to be female entrepreneurs, providing them with equal opportunities to access these interest-free loans and participate in the growth of KP's tourism industry."

Ashfeen Haider further added that, "We have drawn inspiration from international best practices and are committed to providing world-class facilities to tourists, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Related Topics

Loan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Young Women From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

37 minutes ago
 EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

1 hour ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

2 hours ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

12 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

12 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

13 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan