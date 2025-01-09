ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Ashfeen Haider Thursday unveiled a pioneering initiative offering interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs, especially women in tourist areas which aims to revolutionize tourism, provide visitors with a warm homely experience and economically empower local

communities.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Director General Ashfeen Haider revealed that the KP government's interest-free loan scheme is beneficial for local entrepreneurs and the tourism industry, particularly empowering women.

He said this innovative initiative provides financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and grow their businesses, ultimately unlocking the region's tourism potential and promoting economic growth.

Ashfeen Haider stated, "we have categorized the loan distribution process into three phases.

After the final phase, we will conduct assessments to ensure that the facilities and accommodations provided to tourists meet our standards".

Additionally, we will also focus on incorporating solar energy solutions to make these facilities more sustainable and eco-friendly, he added.

Ashfeen emphasized, "we are committed to ensuring complete transparency in this scheme. Moreover, we have set a target to empower at least 50% of the beneficiaries to be female entrepreneurs, providing them with equal opportunities to access these interest-free loans and participate in the growth of KP's tourism industry."

Ashfeen Haider further added that, "We have drawn inspiration from international best practices and are committed to providing world-class facilities to tourists, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."