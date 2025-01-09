- Home
- Pakistan
- KP's interest-free loan scheme a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, tourism industry: DG
KP's Interest-free Loan Scheme A Game-changer For Local Entrepreneurs, Tourism Industry: DG
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Ashfeen Haider Thursday unveiled a pioneering initiative offering interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs, especially women in tourist areas which aims to revolutionize tourism, provide visitors with a warm homely experience and economically empower local
communities.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Director General Ashfeen Haider revealed that the KP government's interest-free loan scheme is beneficial for local entrepreneurs and the tourism industry, particularly empowering women.
He said this innovative initiative provides financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish and grow their businesses, ultimately unlocking the region's tourism potential and promoting economic growth.
Ashfeen Haider stated, "we have categorized the loan distribution process into three phases.
After the final phase, we will conduct assessments to ensure that the facilities and accommodations provided to tourists meet our standards".
Additionally, we will also focus on incorporating solar energy solutions to make these facilities more sustainable and eco-friendly, he added.
Ashfeen emphasized, "we are committed to ensuring complete transparency in this scheme. Moreover, we have set a target to empower at least 50% of the beneficiaries to be female entrepreneurs, providing them with equal opportunities to access these interest-free loans and participate in the growth of KP's tourism industry."
Ashfeen Haider further added that, "We have drawn inspiration from international best practices and are committed to providing world-class facilities to tourists, ensuring a memorable and comfortable experience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."
Recent Stories
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
Poor visibility warning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP's interest-free loan scheme a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, tourism industry: DG2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 131 kg drugs in six operations42 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized for Parachinar victims52 minutes ago
-
Chinoy hails PM's PSX visit as turning point for Pakistan's economy, boosts investor confidence1 hour ago
-
AJK govt devises Socio-economic uplift plan1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable populations: Chairperson NCRC1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasizes regional collaboration to combat narcotics1 hour ago
-
25 arrested,weapons, narcotics recovered1 hour ago
-
GCWUS delegation visits SCCI1 hour ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons2 hours ago
-
German GIZ, Sabawun officials praise PCP remarkable services, assures continued support2 hours ago
-
Man shot dead over dispute2 hours ago