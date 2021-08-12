KPS kids plant saplings at school lawns

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Junior section kids of Khanewal Public School and College (KPS&C) Thursday joined their seniors and the administration officials to plant saplings at the school lawns in line with independence day ceremonies here.

The plantation activity was launched as per green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that began after conclusion of a simple ceremony to acknowledge and commend the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Movement heroes.

Principal KPS&C Lt. Col (R) Muhammad Azam Khan, Vice Principal Imran Shoaib, junior wing executive Ms Shazia Ahmad Khagga, Admin officer Muhammad Iqbal, teachers and school children were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Azam Khan hailed the enthusiasm of the schoolchildren in plantation activity and said that such kind of spirit demonstrated by kids was required to be induced among the souls across the country to materialize the dream of a properous and progressing Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Syed Naveed Alam also planted a Java plum sapling to start plantation drive.

He said plantation was the only way to decelerate the negative impact of climate change.

He underlined the need for plantation in accordance with the agricultural ecological zones so that the saplings planted could register proper growth and transform into full fledged trees.