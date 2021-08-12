UrduPoint.com

KPS Kids Plant Saplings At School Lawns

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:50 PM

KPS kids plant saplings at school lawns

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Junior section kids of Khanewal Public School and College (KPS&C) Thursday joined their seniors and the administration officials to plant saplings at the school lawns in line with independence day ceremonies here.

The plantation activity was launched as per green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that began after conclusion of a simple ceremony to acknowledge and commend the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Movement heroes.

Principal KPS&C Lt. Col (R) Muhammad Azam Khan, Vice Principal Imran Shoaib, junior wing executive Ms Shazia Ahmad Khagga, Admin officer Muhammad Iqbal, teachers and school children were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion Principal Azam Khan hailed the enthusiasm of the schoolchildren in plantation activity and said that such kind of spirit demonstrated by kids was required to be induced among the souls across the country to materialize the dream of a properous and progressing Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Admin) Syed Naveed Alam also planted a Java plum sapling to start plantation drive.

He said plantation was the only way to decelerate the negative impact of climate change.

He underlined the need for plantation in accordance with the agricultural ecological zones so that the saplings planted could register proper growth and transform into full fledged trees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Agriculture Independence Khanewal

Recent Stories

UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting in A ..

UN Chief Following With Deep Concern Fighting in Afghanistan - Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19: Markets to remain close on Friday, Satur ..

COVID-19: Markets to remain close on Friday, Saturday

2 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Durdana Butt

CM condoles death of Durdana Butt

2 minutes ago
 Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands ..

Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group

5 minutes ago
 SEPCO set up 'Crisis Management Cell' to meet any ..

SEPCO set up 'Crisis Management Cell' to meet any untoward situation during Muha ..

24 minutes ago
 Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.