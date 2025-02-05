KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Leading digital content creators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to media and storytelling at a prestigious awards ceremony on February 12, 2025, during the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition 2025, at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

These awards celebrate individuals who have demonstrated creativity, influence, and impact across digital platforms, shaping narratives and engaging audiences through compelling content.

The award recipients include Jalal ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Hurrair Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, Peshawar Junkies, Sidra Zeb, Annas Khan, Owais Jaan, Manayal Ahmed, Hira Fayaz, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tulmuntaha, and Umama Khalid. Their work has contributed to raising awareness, inspiring dialogue, and promoting positive engagement through digital media.

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 2025 is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of young professionals, policymakers, and media experts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over 10,000 participants, 100+ exhibitors, and 50+ national and international partners.

Organized as a joint initiative of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the summit will feature prominent guests, including the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several provincial ministers.

CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar highlighted the importance of recognizing digital talent, stating that digital creators are shaping the future of media, bridging gaps, and creating meaningful conversations.

Through these awards, we aim to celebrate their impact and inspire the next generation to use digital platforms for positive change. The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit continues to serve as a beacon of innovation, leadership, and youth empowerment.

By honoring these content creators, Metrix Pakistan aims to reinforce the role of digital storytelling in fostering awareness, ethical media practices, and constructive engagement in society.