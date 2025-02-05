KP’s Leading Digital Creators To Be Honoured For Excellence
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Leading digital content creators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to media and storytelling at a prestigious awards ceremony on February 12, 2025, during the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition 2025, at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.
These awards celebrate individuals who have demonstrated creativity, influence, and impact across digital platforms, shaping narratives and engaging audiences through compelling content.
The award recipients include Jalal ur Rehman, Bilal Naqeeb, Haram Nadeem, Hurrair Ahmad, Mian Kashif Ahmad, Peshawar Junkies, Sidra Zeb, Annas Khan, Owais Jaan, Manayal Ahmed, Hira Fayaz, Reham Alamgir, Hania Fahimi, Zahra Abbas, Tehreem Awan, Sidra Tulmuntaha, and Umama Khalid. Their work has contributed to raising awareness, inspiring dialogue, and promoting positive engagement through digital media.
The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 2025 is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of young professionals, policymakers, and media experts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with over 10,000 participants, 100+ exhibitors, and 50+ national and international partners.
Organized as a joint initiative of the Directorate of Youth Affairs, District Youth Office Peshawar, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the summit will feature prominent guests, including the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several provincial ministers.
CEO of Metrix Pakistan, Hassan Nisar highlighted the importance of recognizing digital talent, stating that digital creators are shaping the future of media, bridging gaps, and creating meaningful conversations.
Through these awards, we aim to celebrate their impact and inspire the next generation to use digital platforms for positive change. The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit continues to serve as a beacon of innovation, leadership, and youth empowerment.
By honoring these content creators, Metrix Pakistan aims to reinforce the role of digital storytelling in fostering awareness, ethical media practices, and constructive engagement in society.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP’s leading Digital Creators to be honoured for excellence5 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Ahmad seeks Kashmir’s solution as per UN resolutions5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi expresses solidarity with Kashmiri Women on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to modernize TMAs5 minutes ago
-
Pukar 15 receives over 35,000 calls in January5 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge25 minutes ago
-
Over 1,500 ICT Police personnel ensure security for Kashmir Solidarity Day35 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal urges intl community to take action against ongoing oppression in IHK35 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause35 minutes ago
-
AJK observes ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ with full zeal, fervor, renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK students observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with renewed pledge45 minutes ago
-
Feb 5 reminds us of Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom: Amjad Malik1 hour ago