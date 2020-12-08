Manahil Wahab, a staff member of Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the lone official who opted to serve in field for protection of endangered wild species and within five years of service has proved herself as a bulwark to poachers by thwarting numerous attempts of smuggling besides arresting the culprit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Manahil Wahab, a staff member of Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is the lone official who opted to serve in field for protection of endangered wild species and within five years of service has proved herself as a bulwark to poachers by thwarting numerous attempts of smuggling besides arresting the culprits.

Her love for wild species and passion to protect them led her in getting relevant education in Forestry and joining of Wildlife Department of KP in 2015 as Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO).

Serving in her home town, D.I.Khan division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Manahil leads the teams conducting raids to foil attempts to smuggle captured birds and animals.

She also dares to visit remote and deserted areas of the district over getting information to prevent hunting or recovering of captured migratory birds specially precious falcons.

"Its a difficult job to serve in field because we have to visit different sites over getting information about hunting, but I am happy because protection of wild species give me a satisfaction," comments Manahil while talking with APP.

Being a mother of two children, she has to perform extra duties by conducting raids round the clock in response to information about attempts by smugglers to traffic captured species in other parts of the country.

I remained in field the whole day and even at night have to perform duty on roads leading teams conducting raids for preventing smuggling by poachers, Manahil told APP.

The field duty also delay her meal schedule, as she gets her lunch in the afternoon after performing duty and sometimes have to postpone dinner in her pursuit behind poachers.

As we get information about a planned attempt of smuggling of birds or animal, we have to respond promptly without caring for house chorus and by compromising social activities of attending gatherings of family, relatives and friends etc.

In my five years of service, I have thwarted hundreds of smuggling bids and arrested scores of smugglers, she informed.

Manahil is heading two check posts in D.I.Khan including Ramak and Bridge check posts where Wildlife Departments officials keep on checking vehicles for search of any captured protected birds or animals.

For keeping a proper check on poaching, Manahil said she has deputed informers in different areas of the district and keep her calling even during midnight to inform her about illegal hunting and poaching taking place in the area.

Manahil informed that within four months of current fiscal year, she has achieved her annual target of recovering Rs. 4.5 million from poachers and is expecting to generate around Rs. 10 million for the department.

Apart from conducting raids, Manahil also keeps check on social media and takes action against hunters who boasts by posting pictures along with hunted birds or animals on facebook and twitter accounts.

We have taken action against a number of hunters who posted pictures on social media along with hunted species and after booking them under relevant laws charged them with punitive fines, she apprised APP.

Blocking of smuggling attempts and seizing of precious birds including those having market prices in hundreds of thousands of rupees, Manahil earned the flak of smugglers by receiving threats from them.

I receive messages from poachers, threatening me of dire consequences over my passion of protecting wild birds from poaching, but such tactics cannot deter me in continuing with the spirit of making our country as a free land for wild species, Manahil vowed.

She also advised women folk to join Wildlife Department and take part in protection of wild species by creating awareness besides taken stern action against the violators.