PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned green on Friday, on the eve of Eidul Miladun Nabi celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

Buildings, bazaars, markets, and homes throughout the province were festooned with decorative green lights and buntings, and the air was filled with recitations of Durood o Salam on the holy Prophet (PBUH), who was sent as Rehmatul Lilalameen (mercy for mankind).

From South Waziristan to Kohistan, and from Chitral to Dera Ismail Khan, every district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was adorned in green colours, symbolizing the significance of the blessed day.

In Peshawar, all historic Govt and private buildings were artistically illuminated, including Balahisar fort, Peshawar Museum, Governor's House, Deans Trade Centre, CM House, Peshawar High Court, SC Registry, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Peshawar, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The people of all walks of life, local and government organizations, and communities are holding naath khwani events, adding to the festive atmosphere on the eve of Eidul Nabi celebrations.

The day will begin with a 21-gun salute in Peshawar on Saturday, and later special prayers would be offered for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity, besides eternal peace of all martyrs, who laid down their lives for protection of motherland.

Milad processions are a key feature of the celebrations, with significant processions to be organized by Idara Tableeg islam on Saturday.

The Milad processions will start from Rampura Gate, Peshawar City, while another procession to begin from Gulbahar at Peshawar.

The people will recite Durood o Salam, reflecting their deep love and veneration for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The government offices and public institutions across the province will remain closed for the day, allowing residents to take part fully in the Milad celebrations.

Addressing a seerat conference on the life and Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in connection with 12th Rabiul Awal celebrations, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP, said that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had broken the shackles of slavery, cruelty and injustices in Arab peninsula where tribes were fighting for centuries on petty disputes and established lasting peace there.

He said the holy Prophet (PBUH) had changed human history and civilizations besides the Arab Peninsula through peaceful propagation of Islam and made warring tribes friends and brothers.

He said that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has been revered as the last prophet of Allah Almighty in a lineage that includes many other significant prophets in the religious history of the world.

The life and teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have left an indelible mark on the entire world, demonstrating a profound impact on human history and the course of civilizations of all times.

The historical and scholarly records converge on a remarkable fact that within a brief span of twenty-three years, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had transformed a society characterized by ignorance, cruelty, and barbarism in the arab peninsula into one renowned for its great tolerance, mutual coexistence, mercy, and moral integrity.

The Arabian Peninsula, once known for its long tribal conflicts and social injustices, became a beacon of ethical conduct and enlightened leadership under His (SAWW) guidance.

“Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) influence extends beyond religious doctrine and borders as His life exemplified the virtues of compassion, justice, and wisdom. His (PBUH) approach to leadership, characterized by kindness, mercy, and empathy, offered a timeless model for ethical behavior and social harmony of all times,” he said.

“The world can’t present any other example of this miraculous success. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) founded Islam through peaceful means that shaped the lives of billions of Muslims around the world and founded one of the world’s greatest Muslim civilizations of all time.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had been attracted by everyone in society because of his noble qualities and was a perfect example of an honest, merciful, compassionate, truthful, and brave human being who showered peace and mercy upon all creatures living on the face of the earth.

“Muhammad (PBUH) was a Prophet raised and guided by Allah, the creator and sustainer of all human beings for the guidance and happiness of mankind and the harmony of coexistence, therefore He lived not for himself but for others and is a mercy for all the worlds," said Dr Hifazatullah, associate professor at the Islamic Studies Department at University of Peshawar.

He said that His (PBUH) qualities of being peace-loving, kind and merciful, generous, humble and modest, and his concern for orphans and children, respect for the people of other religions and religious leaders touched everyone’s heart irrespective of race, colour, gender, religion or faith.

Religious scholar, Tila Muhammad Siddiqui, said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also stressed equality, kindness, and the rights of women and orphans.

The last Prophet (PBUH) had shown his followers the value of harmony, tolerance, and mutual coexistence in social life and simplicity in family affairs.

“The family and social life of the last Prophet of Allah were shaped around Islamic principles and ensuring peace as well as happiness for all. When teaching the rights of women, he taught his followers as saying, “The best among you are those who behave best towards their wives. The best among you is the one who is the kindest to his wife, and the worst among you is the one who treats his wife badly”.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) himself was a perfect family man for all times and raised four daughters, educated them, and married them to pious husbands.

“As a businessman, successful reformist, strategic leader, and brilliant administrator, He was an extraordinary personality in his social life. As a businessman, He used to give needy people whatever he earned and was extremely generous, besides encouraging His followers to help people in need.”

Tila Siddiqui said that one of the companions once asked Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which act in Islam is the best, and He replied, “To feed the poor and needy people, whether Muslim and non-Muslim, and greet the people you know and those you do not, regardless of religion, caste, or race.”

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had set up principles based on the holy Qur’an to create order in social life. A few of these principles include the brotherhood of all Muslims helping one another and solidarity among people, as well as speaking up against injustice, slavery, and cruelty.

He said that the historic Hijatul Wida sermon had outlined the holy Prophet’s universal message of a righteous, inclusive, tolerant, and prosperous society.

“The holy Prophet ( PBUH) left us with the most important lesson that we are all equal. No one has any superiority over any other on any basis except by piety and righteousness.”

The religious scholars said that all problems that the Muslim Ummah was currently facing could be addressed by strictly following the teachings of the holy Quran and the Life & Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), imperative to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

The best way of celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi was to include poor people, widows, and orphans in our happiness and work tirelessly for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

As the Muslims across the globe are celebrating His (SAWW) birthday anniversary, the life and Seerah of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) continue to inspire billions of individuals and communities, especially Muslims, to strive for a peaceful world.

APP/fam