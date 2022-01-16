PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's only government hospital for cardiology got international certification which is an honor for the country and its people, PIC spokesperson Rifat Anjum told media here on Sunday.

Giving details, he said, the European firm decided to nominate PIC in the global list after reviewing various departments, after which it became the first government hospital in Pakistan to be nominated for PIC certification.

Rifat Anjum said a European audit firm visited the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology last week, whose technical team inspected various departments of the hospital, facilities, medical equipment, employee rights and other administrative matters including patient care procedures.

The hospital was declared the best by the visiting team. PIC has been honoured to be the first government hospital in Pakistan to be nominated for ISO 9001-2015 certificate on the basis of its compliance with international standards. The hospital management said that the nomination of PIC is a historic moment for the staff of the hospital.