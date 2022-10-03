UrduPoint.com

KP's People Bearing Incompetency Of PTI Govt: QWP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 07:36 PM

KP's people bearing incompetency of PTI govt: QWP

Provincial Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bearing the incompetency of PTI government in shape of the economic degradation and unprecedented price-hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bearing the incompetency of PTI government in shape of the economic degradation and unprecedented price-hike.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the joining of ANP workers Sharif Gul, Haji Javed, Haji Qadeem Gul, Haji Ziarat, Abdul Qadeer and Khaista Ullah of the Union Council Kooz Bahram Dheri in QWP on Monday.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said that PTI had taken no step for the welfare and mitigation of Pakhtuns, which was growing the sense of deprivation among Pakhtuns.

He said that injudicious policies of the provincial government backwardness, unemployment, price hike and economic weakness had got stocked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He held the PTI government responsible for the growing economic hardships of the province and said that the provincial government has miserably failed in the protection of the rights of the province and resolution of their problems.

Related Topics

Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Price Ziarat Government

Recent Stories

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitat ..

DC visits different areas of city, reviews sanitation situation

6 minutes ago
 Hungary starts passing anti-graft reforms in EU fu ..

Hungary starts passing anti-graft reforms in EU funds row

6 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 25 People, 9 Entit ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 25 People, 9 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

8 minutes ago
 World Must Plant Trees, Halt Deforestation to Comb ..

World Must Plant Trees, Halt Deforestation to Combat Climate Change - FAO Direct ..

8 minutes ago
 Administrator for ensuring ample arrangements for ..

Administrator for ensuring ample arrangements for Eid Miad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at Nis ..

8 minutes ago
 214 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

214 dengue patients admitted to allied hospitals

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.