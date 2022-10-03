Provincial Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bearing the incompetency of PTI government in shape of the economic degradation and unprecedented price-hike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bearing the incompetency of PTI government in shape of the economic degradation and unprecedented price-hike.

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the joining of ANP workers Sharif Gul, Haji Javed, Haji Qadeem Gul, Haji Ziarat, Abdul Qadeer and Khaista Ullah of the Union Council Kooz Bahram Dheri in QWP on Monday.

Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said that PTI had taken no step for the welfare and mitigation of Pakhtuns, which was growing the sense of deprivation among Pakhtuns.

He said that injudicious policies of the provincial government backwardness, unemployment, price hike and economic weakness had got stocked in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He held the PTI government responsible for the growing economic hardships of the province and said that the provincial government has miserably failed in the protection of the rights of the province and resolution of their problems.