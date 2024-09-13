KP’s people decorate houses with colourful lighting as Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations reach to climax

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The people decorated their houses with colourful bunting and green lights in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations reached to climax on Friday.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan districts, the people of all 37 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decorated their houses, markets, bungalows and bazaars with green flags and buntings to celebrate the birthday of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with great religious enthusiasm on 12th Rabiul Awal.

“I have completed the decoration of my house with green lights to celebrate the birthday of our beloved holy prophet who was sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalmin (mercy for all creatures) by the Allah Almighty,” said ex-PST teacher Fayaz Khan, a resident of Wapda Town, Peshawar.

Fayaz said that he would also distribute rice and sweets among poor and widows on 12th Rabiul Awal, adding that the last messenger of Allah had taught us patience, kindness, tolerance and compassion with all human beings including the poor, widows and underprivileged.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) had carried matchless good conduct and moral character during his entire life besides promoted peace, tolerance, love and fraternity among all irrespective of caste, colour and religion.

“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalmin (mercy for all mankind). One of His (SAWW) outstanding qualities was his infinite patience and tolerance, which was a beacon of light for mankind,” said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while talking to APP.

He said the holy Prophet (PBUH) was a child born without a father because his father passed away before his birth. “When he was six years old, his mother also passed away, and at the age of eight, He also lost his grandfather, spending His whole life without his mother and father as an orphan.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) went through many calamities and turbulent times after he declared himself as the last Prophet of Allah and later invited polytheists towards Islam.

Instead of accepting Islam, the polytheists started disturbing Him (PBUH). When the Holy Prophet (PBUH) visited Tauif to invite people towards Islam, they started throwing stones towards Him, resulting bleeding of His body and His (SAWW) shoes became filled with blood but the holy Prophet (PBUH) endured every difficulty and pain just for the sake of Allah and pardoned them.

The holy Prophet left Makkah and moved towards Madinah along with his followers from where islam had strengthened with each passing day.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to pray to Allah Almighty to adorn him with good character and conduct to deal with people. The creator of the universe accepted the prayer of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and moulded him into matchless conduct and moral behaviour with whom his rivals also kept their expansive valuables and called him Sadiq and Ameen.

Former Deans of Arabic Studies, Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centre, UoP, Dr Abdul Ghafoor said that Islam laid great emphasis on patience and tolerance which means to recognize the right to life, property, family honour and morals or principles of all people, adding freedom of religion has been guaranteed by Islam since the beginning.

“Islam prohibits violence and extremism,” he said, adding, "tolerance, patience, forbearing and broadmindedness are hallmarks of our religion. He said it was our religious and moral duty to follow the basic principles of Islam in which patience and tolerance also come.

“The holy Quran spoke about the basic dignity of all human beings regardless of their race, colour, language or nationality,” he said, adding the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon of light for the entire humanity, who gave charter of rights of the weaker segments of the society including women, children, and slaves, and set the rules as how to treat the war prisoners and slaves even some 1400 years ago as evident of Hajatul Wida’s historic sermon.

Allah Almighty has chosen prophets with the best characters, morals, and spirits and that Islam brought by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a religion of forgiveness, love, patience and tolerance", Dr Ghafoor said.

He said that no one from the prophets of Allah Almighty is allowed to forcefully implement their religion on people without their desire, adding that it was because of His great patience and tolerance that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has not only endured the harsh treatment of opponents but also prayed for their guidance in return.

“When Makkah was conquered, non-believers feared that as Muslims were in a dominant position of authority they would take revenge on them. But, on that day, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had declared amnesty for everyone and ordered His army to fight only those who would rise in their opposition and forgive all the bloodshed/injustices of the past", he said.