Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Prime Minister's Ramazan relief package of Rs20 billion has garnered widespread praise from people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with citizens from all walks of life lauding the unprecedented financial support.
This package, which is the largest ever announced for the holy month of Ramazan, is expected to offer significant relief to millions of poor families across Pakistan.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's announcement of the Rs20 billion package on Saturday has been hailed as a much-needed gesture in these challenging times.
The package aims to support approximately 4 million deserving families, benefiting about 20 million people, including those in KP.
This move is seen as a substantial increase over last year’s relief of Rs7 billion, representing a 186% increase.
Politicians, economists, teachers, and civil society members have all voiced their support for the relief initiative, but it has particularly resonated with low-income groups.
Workers, farmers, laborers, and low-paid employees expressed their gratitude, saying the relief would ease the financial burden during the holy month.
Riaz Khan, a retired school teacher, praised the Prime Minister for his empathy and commitment to helping those in need.
"This massive relief package will provide much-needed assistance to many poor families, and termed it very positive to see the government prioritizing the welfare of ordinary citizens," Riaz Khan remarked.
The relief package, which will be distributed within the first ten days of Ramazan, will provide Rs5,000 per family, disbursed through digital wallets.
This financial support is expected to be particularly impactful for daily wage earners, farmers, labouers and small business owners who are struggling with inflation and rising living costs.
Bilal Khan, a local fruit seller, expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister for the mega package, calling it important for people in his community.
"The Ramazan relief package will make a huge difference for people like me who struggle to make ends meet. It will help us buy essentials for our families and observe the holy month with peace of mind."
Similarly, farmers and small-scale vendors such as Misal Khan, a farmer, Lateef Shah, a hairdresser, and Shahjehan, a bread maker, thanked the Prime Minister for his timely support. "This package will ease our daily challenges and ensure that we can provide for our families during the holy month," they said.
The Prime Minister's Ramazan package has been widely seen as a symbol of solidarity with the masses.
Many believe that this initiative will foster a sense of national unity and highlight the government's commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable sectors of society.
As the holy month of Ramazan begins, the relief package stands as a beacon of hope for millions, reaffirming the government's focus on alleviating the financial hardships faced by ordinary citizens.
The people of KP, along with the rest of the nation, have expressed their sincere appreciation for this timely and generous initiative.
