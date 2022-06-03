UrduPoint.com

KP's People Real Defender Of Country: Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

KP's people real defender of country: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that people of the province are patriotic and real defenders of the country.

Addressing a public rally in Buner, he said that it was very unfortunate that Federal government had accused the KP government and its people for involvement in wheat and sugar smuggling.

He said that security of borders was the responsibility of the federal organizations rather than provincial. He also criticized the price difference of flour in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

He alleged that present government came into power to remove their corruption cases rather than serving people of the country. He said that Chairman PTI, Imran Khan was a symbol of the federation and unity who gave subsidy on petroleum products, incentives for farmers, provided health insurance and other relief packages within same economic resources.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Same Price Buner Government Wheat Unity Foods Limited Flour

Recent Stories

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

49 minutes ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

1 hour ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

2 hours ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

2 hours ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.