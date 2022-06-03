PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday said that people of the province are patriotic and real defenders of the country.

Addressing a public rally in Buner, he said that it was very unfortunate that Federal government had accused the KP government and its people for involvement in wheat and sugar smuggling.

He said that security of borders was the responsibility of the federal organizations rather than provincial. He also criticized the price difference of flour in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa.

He alleged that present government came into power to remove their corruption cases rather than serving people of the country. He said that Chairman PTI, Imran Khan was a symbol of the federation and unity who gave subsidy on petroleum products, incentives for farmers, provided health insurance and other relief packages within same economic resources.