KP’s Pioneer Khyber College of Dentistry got ISO 9001:2015 Certification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Dean Khyber College of Dentistry Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah pursues the vision of the board of Governance KTH, KMC and KCD for ISO certification and the ISO auditor’s team undertook a detailed visit to each department of the college and was satisfied with the standards, procedures, and set SOPs by the support of the Director of Quality Assurance - Dr Haseeb Awan.

Khyber College was established in 1964 with a glorious history spanning over fifty-eight years, whose brilliant alumni are spread around the world and leading in well-reputed healthcare organizations at prestigious positions. KCD has produced talented doctors which are making us proud.

Prof Dr Syed Nasir Shah said that it’s a proud moment for all the KCD family. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the faculty and staff at Khyber College of Dentistry. It will not only boost the college's reputation but also increase trust and confidence in the quality of education offered at the college. KCD has always been an institute with long-standing values that is deeply entrenched in its education culture.

At last Dean, KCD expressed his utmost gratitude to BoG, for its cooperation and vision for Khyberian MTI. Moreover, he appreciated the role and efforts of college faculty and staff for their tremendous support.