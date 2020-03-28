PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Ajmal Wazir on Friday said that the relief package announced by the provincial government for deserving families would also include journalists' community.

In a statement issued here, Ajmal Wazir said that the provincial cabinet has approved a relief package for 1,900,000 deserving families of the province directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, under which Rs 5,000 will be given to the deserving families monthly.

He said that the provincial government has set the entire machinery to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

The government has approved a relief package for the working class in the province which has been affected by the lockdown, he added.

Ajmal Wazir said the role of the journalists' community in keeping public informed and creating awareness was important, in current pandemic, despite being prone to the virus journalists keep the public informed of the current situation which is commendable.