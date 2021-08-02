UrduPoint.com

KP's Rescue Service 1122 Tackles Over 23000 Emergencies In July

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Rescue 1122 handled 23000 emergency calls and provided timely and instant services to the affected people during the last month.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed while sharing a monthly report of July informed that Rescue teams shifted 17043 patients facing of different types of emergencies during the last month and provided assistance and relief to victims.

He added that these total emergencies include 3038 traffic accidents, 12644 medical, 486 fire incidents, 357 crime, 139 drowning incidents, 42 building collapse, 11 cylinder blast and 651 other emergencies during this period.

He said during these emergencies 5767 patients and injured from one hospital to another hospital, adding the Rescue Service also provided service to corona-infected people during this period and a total of 226 patients were shifted to hospitals and quarantine centers.

He said Rescue 1122 was working round the clock and pursuing a comprehensive strategy to facilitate and assist the public.

He said the service also conducted awareness and training sessions to provided best and timely services to the people during emergencies.

