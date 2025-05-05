KP's Revenue Collection Soars To Rs 41.9 Bln In 10 Months
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a major achievement on the path to financial autonomy and economic reform, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a 40 percent surge in its revenue collection, reaching Rs 41.9 billion during the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year.
According to Khyber Pakhtunkhw Revenue Authority (KPRA) the increase reflected the province’s effective fiscal management under Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the implementation of the vision for self-reliance and transparency.
Compared to Rs 29.9 billion collected during the same period last year, the current figures marked a historic rise in provincial earnings.
Two key contributors to this growth were the Sales Tax on Services, which had reached Rs 32.4 billion — showing a year-on-year increase of 27 percent — and the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC), which surged by a remarkable 117 percent to Rs 9.51 billion.
Officials attributed this performance to structural reforms in the KPRA, improved taxpayer compliance, digitization of services, and a focused approach to expanding the tax base, particularly in the services sector.
The provincial government had also intensified monitoring and introduced automation tools to curb tax evasion.
Looking ahead, the province had set an ambitious revenue target of over Rs 47 billion by June 2025. If achieved, this would set a new benchmark for provincial resource mobilization in Pakistan.
Experts suggest that such strong revenue performance not only boosts KP’s capacity to fund infrastructure, health, and education projects independently but also reduces reliance on Federal transfers, enhancing provincial fiscal sovereignty.
This trend of growth places KP among the more financially progressive provinces in the country and serves as a model for sustainable governance and economic planning.
Recent Stories
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP's revenue collection soars to Rs 41.9 bln in 10 months6 minutes ago
-
Punjab cracks down on illegal arms dealers using fake documents16 minutes ago
-
14 nabbed over power stealing36 minutes ago
-
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi51 minutes ago
-
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism58 minutes ago
-
BISE Sukkur chairman ensures peaceful exams, cracks down on cheating1 hour ago
-
Eminent (late), journalist Khalid Farooqi remembered at KFMFF in Brussels1 hour ago
-
Authorities confiscate 311 unlicensed vehicles in city-wide crackdown on Qingqi Rickshaw1 hour ago
-
Speeding dumper truck claims one life, two injured1 hour ago
-
Expert warns of rising intestinal infections, urges public awareness2 hours ago
-
Female ring leader among four robbers arrested2 hours ago
-
Search operations launched to ensured peace in district2 hours ago