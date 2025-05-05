PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a major achievement on the path to financial autonomy and economic reform, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a 40 percent surge in its revenue collection, reaching Rs 41.9 billion during the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhw Revenue Authority (KPRA) the increase reflected the province’s effective fiscal management under Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the implementation of the vision for self-reliance and transparency.

Compared to Rs 29.9 billion collected during the same period last year, the current figures marked a historic rise in provincial earnings.

Two key contributors to this growth were the Sales Tax on Services, which had reached Rs 32.4 billion — showing a year-on-year increase of 27 percent — and the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC), which surged by a remarkable 117 percent to Rs 9.51 billion.

Officials attributed this performance to structural reforms in the KPRA, improved taxpayer compliance, digitization of services, and a focused approach to expanding the tax base, particularly in the services sector.

The provincial government had also intensified monitoring and introduced automation tools to curb tax evasion.

Looking ahead, the province had set an ambitious revenue target of over Rs 47 billion by June 2025. If achieved, this would set a new benchmark for provincial resource mobilization in Pakistan.

Experts suggest that such strong revenue performance not only boosts KP’s capacity to fund infrastructure, health, and education projects independently but also reduces reliance on Federal transfers, enhancing provincial fiscal sovereignty.

This trend of growth places KP among the more financially progressive provinces in the country and serves as a model for sustainable governance and economic planning.