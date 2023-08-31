(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting on the Right to Public Services (RTPS) Commission was held here on Thursday in the provincial capital with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saniya Safi in the chair.

During the meeting, the performance of the departments was discussed in detail and the officers were directed to send the monthly report of their departments to the RTPS on a regular basis.

The officers were further directed to take prompt action on applications and complaints requests and complaints and the concerned departments were asked to display complete details of the available services outside their offices by September 5, including the name of the service and its fee (if any).

The Names and numbers of the responsible officials for the provision of services and in case of failure in the provision of these services, also display the names of the authorized officers Finally the names and numbers of the Right to Service officers for final appeal should also be mentioned to provide services and facilitate the people, besides complete information and awareness about the RTPS.

It was decided in the meeting that those officers who are not sending the reports of their departments on a regular basis will be prosecuted under the Right to Public Services Commission Act.