PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of World Patient Safety Day, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) successfully organized the first Quality Improvement and Patient Safety Conference in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This conference, held with the theme "Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety" as per WHO guidelines, brought together healthcare professionals from across the country and internationally, including experts from the UK, India, and the USA. Young doctors, nurses, and practitioners were also present in large numbers.

The conference aimed to discuss innovative approaches and experiences in ensuring patient safety and improving the healthcare system. Various experts presented case studies, research material, and presentations, all focused on making healthcare services safer and more effective.

Professor Dr. Hafizullah, Chairman of the board of Governors at PIC, commended the entire PIC team, stating that the conference represents a significant step forward in patient health and safety. He emphasized their commitment to implementing best practices from around the world to provide high-quality healthcare services to their patients.

International experts participating through online links highlighted modern medical techniques and steps taken to ensure patient safety in their presentations.

They shared experiences related to optimal patient diagnosis, medication use and testing, infectious diseases, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and patient safety, emphasizing the need for international collaboration to ensure patient safety.

The presentations included various case studies and their analyses, focusing on the prevention of incidents affecting patients and the successful measures taken for their protection.

Dr. Babar Alam, WHO representative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, commended PIC management for organizing the important conference. He reiterated WHO's commitment to providing full support to PIC for organizing such crucial conferences in the future to further improve the health system in the country and the province.

At the end of the conference, participants expressed their commitment to working together to further improve the quality of patient care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This conference has paved the way for a new approach to patient safety, promising improvements to the province's healthcare system. Shields and certificates were awarded to participants and members of the organizing committee.