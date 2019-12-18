UrduPoint.com
KP's Second Burn, Plastic Surgery Unit Established In Swat

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

KP's second burn, plastic surgery unit established in Swat

Provincial Health Minister, Dr Hasham Inamullah Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has honored yet another of its promises by establishing second Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Dr Hasham Inamullah Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has honored yet another of its promises by establishing second Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in Swat.

The Chief Minister had promised establishment of the burn unit with the people and today this promise has been fulfilled as a state-of-the-art plastic surgery and burn unit has been established in Swat, he said.

The Health Minister further said that all contemporary medical facilities are available at Saidu Hospital where the number of beds have been increased to 500. The facelift of Saidu Hospital, he said cost a hefty amount of 3billion rupees.

Medical facilities including modern ICU, CCU, Cardiology Unit and Cath Lab facilities, he said adding now people from Swat, Hazara, Kohistan and Battagram has not to visit Peshawar for treatment of ailments.

