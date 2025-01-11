KP's Security Crisis Deepens, Tourism Sector Suffers: Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi said on Saturday that the provincial government has failed to maintain law and order in the region.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that security situation in KP was deteriorating and the law and order situation is far from satisfactory in the province.
He further stated that the province was being driven towards instability, with worsening conditions impacting even the tourism sector.
"When tourists are not allowed to visit, it clearly signals that the situation is dire," he said.
He said that the public sector institutions in KP were in the dire state, noting that 34 universities in the province currently working without vice-chancellors.
Answering a question regarding the PTI’s demands for dialogue, he said that "The founder of PTI will not be freed through protests, rallies, or black-mailing."
