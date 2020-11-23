UrduPoint.com
KP's Sensible People Have Rejected Negative Politics Of PDM: Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:10 AM

KP's sensible people have rejected negative politics of PDM: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Sunday said the sensible people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa had rejected the negative politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PMD) as they did in the last two consecutive general elections.

Commenting on the flop public show in Peshawar, he said the PDM was distorting the national peace constituting a fumbling alliance and making meaningless public speeches. It had nothing but hollow and stale slogans."Bangash said it was nuisance to criticize the merger of tribal districts by the PMD leadership.

He termed the PDM an unnatural and an irresponsible alliance as it was not caring about lives of the people and holding the public gatherings amid COVID-19 for its personal interests.

More Stories From Pakistan

